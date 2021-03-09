Navcoin Trading Up 29.5% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $770,939.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,171,894 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

