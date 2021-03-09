Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Cap of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.