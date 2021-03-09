Navigator Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a P/E ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

