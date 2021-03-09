NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.15

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 5917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

