nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Up 12.3%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.33. Approximately 2,006,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,416,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $80,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

