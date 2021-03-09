Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 367.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

