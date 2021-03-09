Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 3,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

