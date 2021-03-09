Needham & Company LLC Upgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to “Buy”

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

SAIL stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

