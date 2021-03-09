Neo (NEO) Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $812.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $42.29 or 0.00077489 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00493401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00464854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.00493926 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

