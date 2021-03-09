NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Up 12.9%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 1,061,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 837,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.41 million, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

