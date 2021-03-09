Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 16.4%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. 3,189,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,571,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

