Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 10.1% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. 5,454,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,402,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.