Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $278.57 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $278.57 million and $20.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.80 or 0.03364321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.00367291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.16 or 0.00994713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00417199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00345834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00248493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022354 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,225,185,518 coins and its circulating supply is 24,209,088,375 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

