NEST Protocol Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $75.30 million and $8.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00496970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00066416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00077286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00466607 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,446,847 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

