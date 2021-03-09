Nestree Market Cap Reaches $8.41 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $545,893.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,790.71 or 0.99941906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00087724 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003753 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

