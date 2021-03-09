Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Up 7.7%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 627,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 859,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

