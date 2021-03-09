Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $512.21. 32,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

