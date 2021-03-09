Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $76,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $513.40. 41,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

