Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $509.74. 49,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

