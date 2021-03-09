Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 498 ($6.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of LON NETW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 406.40 ($5.31). 2,686,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.02.

In other Network International news, insider Ali Mazanderani bought 44,290 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.