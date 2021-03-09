Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Tops $171.04 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $171.04 million and $1.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.00509335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00068932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00075303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00077213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00507240 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,370,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,369,717 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

