Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $171.48 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,116,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,115,885 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.