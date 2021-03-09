Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $412,364.96 and approximately $404.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00029931 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

