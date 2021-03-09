New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 10.1% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares traded up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $42.94. 430,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 501,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

