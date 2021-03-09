New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.