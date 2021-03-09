New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,290,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.13. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

