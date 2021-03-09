New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.94 Million

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $114.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $129.16 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $185.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $436.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $472.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

