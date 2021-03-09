New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently:
- 2/25/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 2/24/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT's wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. "
- 2/23/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/16/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/9/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/20/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/19/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,905. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.64.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.
