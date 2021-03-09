New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently:

2/25/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/24/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,905. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

