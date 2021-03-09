NewAge (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBEV stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

