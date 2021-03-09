News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.16

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 3667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $21,022,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of News by 623.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 434,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News by 1,570.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $2,616,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

