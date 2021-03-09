News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.53

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 192000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of News by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 516,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

