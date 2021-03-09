Newscrypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $368,705.00 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $368,705.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

