Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.87 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and $1.40 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.26 or 0.00498339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00066196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00077504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00465995 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

