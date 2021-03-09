Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $8.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

