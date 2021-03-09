NEXT.coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,409.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $35,409.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.43 or 0.00991512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00346953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

