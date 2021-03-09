NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 9,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,692. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

