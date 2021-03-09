NextDAO Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.76 million and $307,482.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,887,881,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,847,649,166 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

Buying and Selling NextDAO

