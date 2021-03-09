NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.31. 152,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

