NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,135 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $119,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

