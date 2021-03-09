NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 206,240 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $69,611,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $57,308,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

NEP opened at $69.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

