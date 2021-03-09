NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$28.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

