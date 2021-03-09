Nicholas C. Silitch Sells 8,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. 92,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,697. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

