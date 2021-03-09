Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.95

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $838.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

