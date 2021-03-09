NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.75 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.