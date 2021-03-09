NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $134.45. 79,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,782. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

