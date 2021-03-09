NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,782. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.