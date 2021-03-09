NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.