Nimiq 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and $2.33 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.87 or 0.03372162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00368233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.52 or 0.00992730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00412060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00346988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00249602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,135,515,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,391,765,833 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.