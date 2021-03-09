Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Shares of NINE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several research firms have commented on NINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

