Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $70,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $84,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 539,786 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,026,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,516,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NIO remained flat at $$38.11 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,301,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.